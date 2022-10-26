ECONOMY

Retail price regulations on essential food staples to start on Nov 2

The “household basket” will be launched from November 2, Alternate Development and Investments Minister Nikos Papathanassis said while speaking to Parapolitika Radio on Tuesday.

He said that every week the products of the basket protected from price hikes will change, that quantities will be sufficient for all, and that “the basket’s products will have lower prices.”

He stated that the challenge was for the government to continue its support while remaining within an appropriate fiscal space.

Asked if prices will drop or be the same as now, he said that some prices will be the same but there may be a reduction in some others.

He also clarified that bread and meat will be included in the basket, as they are staple foods.

 

