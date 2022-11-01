Greece tops Change in Business Environment Rankings

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomed an Economist Intelligence Unit report on Monday that places Greece first among countries in the “Change in Business Environment Rankings.”

The report measures countries’ improvement/deterioration in their business environment from the last quarter of 2019 to the last quarter of 2022.

Greece has improved by 16 points, with an upward trajectory.

In a Twitter post in English, the prime minister said: “Very encouraging to see our efforts to reform the economy being recognized. We believe in turning Greece into a business-friendly country attracting further foreign investment. Though there is more to be done, Greece is on the right path.”