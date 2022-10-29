Greece, Kosovo to boost business cooperation

Enterprise Greece and the Kosovo Investment and Enterprise Support Agency (KIESA) signed a memorandum of understanding in the context of the Greece-Kosovo Business Forum on Tuesday in Athens.

According to an announcement, the event was held by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Enterprise Greece and the support of the Foreign Ministry, in the context of the Kosovo Investment and Enterprise Support Agency’s business mission to Greece.

Deputy Foreign Ministry for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Konstantinos Fragogiannis and the industry, business and trade minister of Kosovo, Rozeta Hajdari, discussed bilateral relations between the two Balkan countries.