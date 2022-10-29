Piraeus Port sees revenues soar in Jan-Sept

Piraeus Port Authority SA (OLP) announced on Wednesday a 28.02% increase in revenues in the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

The Chinese-controlled harbor said its revenues amounted to 145.8 million between January and September, compared to €113.8 million in the same period in 2021.

Gross profit was around €83.1 million in Jan-Sept, up from €55.8 million in the first nine months of 2021. This represents an increase of 49.06%.

“The number of cruise ships that called at the port in the first nine months of 2022 is up by 87.9% compared to the first nine months of 2021 (511 versus 272),” OLP said.

A 207.6% increase in passengers in the first nine months was also recorded, compared to the same period in 2021 – i.e. 632,642 passengers compared to 205,700 in 2021. [Xinhua]