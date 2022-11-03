Obsolete meter reading leads to inflated power bills every four months

Α large number of consumers continue to receive inflated electricity bills despite high government subsidies, part of which are absorbed by the market’s many structural problems.

Obsolete by European standards, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator’s (DEDDIE) system of manually gauging consumption once every four months is the root cause of inflated bills.

The delays on the part of DEDDIE in measuring consumption are a problem that has accompanied it for many years.

In order to serve their clients better, alternative suppliers, and now DEDDIE too, recommend that consumers photograph their meters to get more accurate bills.