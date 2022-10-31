Greece to be corridor of power

Greece is claiming a central role in the transfer of green energy produced in Africa and the Middle East to Central and Western Europe, which urgently needs to replace Russian natural gas and leave behind pipelines and fossil fuels, as Athens launches new international connections in each direction.

Green energy corridors will replace pipelines that cross Europe from East to West and North to South in exactly the opposite directions. The new sources of green energy for Europe are in the South and across the Mediterranean, in North Africa and the Middle East, and the route to reach Europe is through Greece.

According to the estimates of the network of European grid operators (ENTSO-E), in addition to the 23 gigawatts of cross-border interconnections planned by 2025, Europe has additional needs for an additional 64 GW of interconnections across 50 European borders by 2030 and 132 GW by 2040 (including storage projects).

Greece launched two strategic international links very early on, to form a green energy corridor between Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, namely the interconnection of Greece with Cyprus and Israel and the Greece-Egypt one.