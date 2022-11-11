ATHEX: Sixth week of gains for local stocks

Athinon Avenue ended the week with a mixed session that saw the benchmark lose all of its early gains and slip marginally below Thursday’s closing, even though the majority of stocks finished higher on the day. It was the sixth consecutive week of growth for the main index, a sequence unseen since the spring of 2021.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 897.78 points, shedding 0.13% from Thursday’s 898.94 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.12%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41%, to end at 2,184.86 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.99%.

The banks index eased 0.36%, as Eurobank conceded 1.38% and Alpha dropped 1.16%, while Piraeus collected 2.90% and National grabbed 0.29%. Quest Holdings stood out with its 5.64% jump, Terna Energy rose 3.27% and Aegean earned 2.43%, as Motor Oil fell 2.69%.

In total 56 stocks notched up gains, 44 suffered losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 85.7 million euros, up from Thursday’s €56.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.59% to 76.70 points.