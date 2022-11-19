Kalamata Airport said to attract significant investor interest

The Captain Vassilis Constantakopoulos International Airport of Kalamata is drawing considerable investor interest, with the submission of expressions of interest in its concession for 40 years beginning on November 30.

Among the groups said to be considering entering the bidding is the parent of Fraport-Greece, German company Fraport AG.

Also, GEK Terna and India’s GMR, the groups which have jointly undertaken the construction and management of Iraklio’s new airport, are considered to be interested in principle in forming a joint bid. Sources also see TEMES of the Constantakopoulos Group, which operates Costa Navarino, on the list of candidates.