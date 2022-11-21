Fragogiannis in UAE to discuss renewables projects

Two investment projects for renewable energy sources, with a total capacity of 400 megawatts are among the plans with a cumulative budget of 2.5 million euros being put forward in the context of the Greece-United Arab Emirates business cooperation.

These projects are on the agenda of Deputy Minister of Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis, who will be on a visit on Monday and Tuesday to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

He will also have a working meeting with the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), the country’s state investment fund.

All this follows the signing of bilateral agreements on a broad strategic partnership late last year.