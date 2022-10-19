Greece to ratify EU trade deal with Canada when issues are settled

Greece will ratify the EU-Canada (CETA) trade agreement as soon as some pending issues are resolved, Alternate Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanassis said in the context of the Toronto Economic Forum that ended on Tuesday and was organized by the Delphi Economic Forum.

Papathanassis, according to a ministry statement, noted that it is very important to explore the new potential for the development of bilateral partnerships and underlined the importance and role of the Greek community in Canada.

Additionally, he said that there is strong investment interest and in the field of start-ups, adding that there are many sectors that the two countries could cooperate, such as education, green transition, innovation and technology.