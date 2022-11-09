Cyprus to collaborate with Jordan on tourism

A collaboration between Cyprus and Jordan on tourism was revealed on Monday night by the two countries’ ministers during a social event at City Hall, London at the end of the first day of the World Travel Market.

Cypriot Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios and Jordan’s Tourism Minister Nayef al-Fayez spoke of their shared goal to attract more international visitors to the region.

Perdios explained that the common elements of the two countries and the sufficient air connectivity between them allows for offering a holiday package that includes travels from abroad, not least from long-haul destinations, to both Cyprus and Jordan in one go.

As the Cypriot minister added, this option has the added value of sustainability, a trend that has been highlighted at the WTM as a pivotal one in today’s travel.

Perdios noted that Cyprus and Jordan are aiming to attract visitors to their countries throughout the year, a statement made by al-Fayez’s as well.

Jordan’s head of tourism policy commented that the two countries need not act as competitors when working together can bring in more tourists for both.