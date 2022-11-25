Electricity subsidies in December to come to 435 mln euros

The government has earmarked a total of 435 million euros to subsidize households’ electricity bills in December, while the horizontal subsidy for natural gas will come to 15 euros per thermal megawatt hour, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Friday.

The minister noted that the government is dealing with the energy crisis on two fronts: First, by creating alliances and putting pressure on Europe to implement a realistic cap on natural gas and, secondly, by directly subsidizing electricity bills to absorb the bulk of the increases.

At Thursday’s extraordinary council of European Union energy ministers, he noted, Greece spearheaded a large group of member-states calling for a more realistic cap on joint EU natural gas purchases, one that is much lower than that proposed by the European Commission.

“It is a difficult battle, which will continue on December 13,” the minister underlined, referring to the next meeting of council. [AMNA]