ECONOMY

Electricity subsidies in December to come to 435 mln euros

Electricity subsidies in December to come to 435 mln euros
[InTime News]

The government has earmarked a total of 435 million euros to subsidize households’ electricity bills in December, while the horizontal subsidy for natural gas will come to 15 euros per thermal megawatt hour, Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Friday.

The minister noted that the government is dealing with the energy crisis on two fronts: First, by creating alliances and putting pressure on Europe to implement a realistic cap on natural gas and, secondly, by directly subsidizing electricity bills to absorb the bulk of the increases.

At Thursday’s extraordinary council of European Union energy ministers, he noted, Greece spearheaded a large group of member-states calling for a more realistic cap on joint EU natural gas purchases, one that is much lower than that proposed by the European Commission. 

“It is a difficult battle, which will continue on December 13,” the minister underlined, referring to the next meeting of council. [AMNA]

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece to expand area of hydrocarbon exploration south of Crete
ECONOMY

Greece to expand area of hydrocarbon exploration south of Crete

Record heating oil applications
FINANCE

Record heating oil applications

Russia’s Gazprom to ship third batch of gas to Greece, Kommersant reports
ECONOMY

Russia’s Gazprom to ship third batch of gas to Greece, Kommersant reports

PPC set to return to profitability next year
ECONOMY

PPC set to return to profitability next year

ENEL energy group unveils strategic plan for Greece
ECONOMY

ENEL energy group unveils strategic plan for Greece

Linde starts green hydrogen production in Greece
ECONOMY

Linde starts green hydrogen production in Greece