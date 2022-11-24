Record heating oil applications

Beneficiaries of the heating allowance have posted a record number of applications in the 16 days that the online platform MyThermansi has been open.

According to data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, more than 800,000 applications have already been submitted, and it is clear the number will reach 1.3 million by the end of the year.

The households, mainly last year’s beneficiaries, are hurrying to submit applications with the aim of receiving the amount they are entitled to by December 21, as provided for by the ministerial decision.

Those among the old beneficiaries who submit an application by December 9 will receive the heating allowance on December 21. The above will in fact receive as an advance the entire amount that was granted to them the previous year. The minimum amount of the benefit comes to 100 euros and the maximum to €800, increasing to €1,000 especially for residents of areas where the temperatures can get very low. For the new beneficiaries and those who do not use natural gas this year the allowance is doubled and reaches up to €1,600.

The benefit will be paid out in three tranches.