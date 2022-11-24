ECONOMY FINANCE

Record heating oil applications

Record heating oil applications

Beneficiaries of the heating allowance have posted a record number of applications in the 16 days that the online platform MyThermansi has been open.

According to data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue, more than 800,000 applications have already been submitted, and it is clear the number will reach 1.3 million by the end of the year.

The households, mainly last year’s beneficiaries, are hurrying to submit applications with the aim of receiving the amount they are entitled to by December 21, as provided for by the ministerial decision.

Those among the old beneficiaries who submit an application by December 9 will receive the heating allowance on December 21. The above will in fact receive as an advance the entire amount that was granted to them the previous year. The minimum amount of the benefit comes to 100 euros and the maximum to €800, increasing to €1,000 especially for residents of areas where the temperatures can get very low. For the new beneficiaries and those who do not use natural gas this year the allowance is doubled and reaches up to €1,600.

The benefit will be paid out in three tranches.

Finance Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Power subsidy model is pricy
ENERGY

Power subsidy model is pricy

November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros
FINANCE

November electricity subsidies to drop to 430 million euros

Some 1.3 mln Greek households to get heating allowance
ECONOMY

Some 1.3 mln Greek households to get heating allowance

State to benefit from decline of power rates in November
ENERGY

State to benefit from decline of power rates in November

Sizable subsidy planned for rooftop solar panels
ENERGY

Sizable subsidy planned for rooftop solar panels

First Greece 2.0 loan for a small business
ECONOMY

First Greece 2.0 loan for a small business