Staikouras: Record year for Greece in investment and exports

“The year 2022 will be one of historic records for both foreign direct investment in Greece and for exports,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday during his speech at the Naftemporiki conference titled “Greek Economy & Entrepreneurship: Challenges and Opportunities in an Unpredictable Future.”

Referring to the performance of the Greek economy, he said this proved that entrepreneurship and the state, working together, were able to contain the unprecedented challenges to a satisfactory degree.

According to the minister, “the country has faced challenges and opportunities in the past, it is facing them today and it will face challenges and opportunities in the future. The issue is how entrepreneurship and the economic system work together to seize the opportunities and contain the challenges as much as possible.”

He added that “we also had opportunities in the past with a favorable European environment, but at that time for four years we had approximately zero rates of economic growth.”