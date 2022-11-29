ECONOMY

Staikouras: 2022 will set records for investments and exports

This year “will be one of historic records for both foreign direct investment in Greece and for exports,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Tuesday.

Speaking the “Greek Economy and Entrepreneurship” hosted by the Naftemporiki daily, he said that 2022 would prove that entrepreneurship and the state, working together, can contain the unprecedented challenges to a satisfactory degree.

Quoting European Commission forecasts, he said “Greece will have twice the economic growth rate this year than the average European and next year, a more difficult year for Europe, Greece will have three times the rate of economic growth.”

In terms of foreign direct investment and exports, he said that European Commission believes “Greece will be the champion among all the countries of the European Union in the period 2022-2024 in terms of investment growth rate.”

“Greece’s exports as a percentage of GDP are at around 41%, exceeding countries such as Italy, France and Spain and approaching countries such as Portugal,” he added.

