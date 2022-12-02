Another excellent month for Aegean Air

The strong upward trend of Aegean Airlines’ performance is continuing in the fourth quarter of this year, both in terms of financial results and passenger traffic. November ended with the airline’s international passenger traffic marginally exceeding the corresponding levels of regular flights in 2019.

According to Aegean’s official information, the airline carried approximately 560,000 passengers on its international scheduled flight network, up 50% from 2021, offering 680,000 seats.

Notably Basel, Cologne, Eindhoven, Florence, Oslo, Riyadh, Paphos and Podgorica are destinations Aegean is serving for the first time in the winter season from Athens.