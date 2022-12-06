Shop hours extended for holiday season

During the holiday period, shops throughout the country will remain open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Hellenic Retail Business Association (SELPE) said in a statement.

On Saturdays they will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays, December 11 and 18, they will open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., in order to help the public make their holiday purchases.

It should be noted that the member companies of SELPE have taken all the necessary measures to comply with the health rules, the association stressed.