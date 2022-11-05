ECONOMY

Storm Eva postpones Sunday opening of stores

The General Secretariat of Trade & Consumer Protection revoked on Saturday a decision to open retail stores throughout the country this Sunday, as Greece is expected to be hit by a stormy weather front this weekend.

The opening, which is optional and not mandatory, was moved to next Sunday, November 13,  from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the secretariat said.

The weather front will initially hit western Greece before gradually moving inland, marked by cloud with localized rain and sporadic storms.

