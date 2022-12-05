ATHEX: Non-banking blue chips offset drop

The main index of the Greek stock market remained above the 900-point level for one more day on Monday as at the end of a mixed session the closing auctions brought its losses down to minimum, while a clear majority of stocks enjoyed gains at the start of the week in the face of banks’ decline.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 903.25 points, shedding just 0.08% from Friday’s 903.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41% to end up at 2,191.06 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.30%.

The banks index dropped 2.60%, as Piraeus parted with 3.70%, Eurobank gave up 3.53%, National shed 2.89% and Alpha declined 0.69%.

Among the other blue chips, GEK Terna jumped 4.20%, Terna Energy advanced 2.65%, Sarantis earned 2.45% and Public Power Corporation grabbed 1.85%, as Jumbo fell 1.27%.

In total 59 stocks secured gains, 37 registered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 76.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s €86 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.16% to close at 89.83 points.