ATHEX: Index posts 4.35% rise in November

November ended on Wednesday at the Greek stock market with monthly gains of 4.35% for the benchmark at Athinon Avenue in what was a second consecutive month of growth. The day offered a minimal advance to the main index while the rebalancing of the MSCI indexes as of Thursday led to a remarkable increase in trading volume. In the first 11 months of the year the index grew 2.13%, as November’s early losses swung into gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 912.33 points, adding 0.05% to Tuesday’s 911.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.17% to end up at 2,222.59 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.47%. The banks index rose 0.52%.

Quest Holdings soared 3.01%, National Bank jumped 2.94%, Sarantis earned 2.86% and Viohalco augmented 2.04%, while Terna Energy gave up 2.40% and GEK Terna parted with 2.15%.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 57 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 281.7 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €58.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.45%, to close at 88.56 points.