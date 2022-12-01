ATHEX: Notable gains at beginning of December

New month, new gains for the Greek stock market, which got December off to a good start with another session of notable growth, on satisfactory turnover too, and that coming on top of Wednesday’s impressive trading. The rise of the benchmark by just over 10 points on Thursday sent the main index to a new eight-month high, with banks outperforming.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 922.42 points, adding 1.11% to Wednesday’s 912.33 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.25% to end up at 2,250.37 points.

The banks index advanced 2.06%, as Alpha jumped 3.51%, Eurobank rose 2.06% and National obtained 1.86%, while Piraeus gave up 0.71%. Motor Oil jumped 3.90%, Viohalco and ElvalHalcor earned 2.24% and Helleniq Energy augmented 1.98%, as Ellaktor dropped 3.30% and Lamda Development parted with 0.52%.

In total 59 stocks registered gains, 40 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €281.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange continued its rally, increasing 2.98% to close at 91.20 points.