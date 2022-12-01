ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Notable gains at beginning of December

ATHEX: Notable gains at beginning of December

New month, new gains for the Greek stock market, which got December off to a good start with another session of notable growth, on satisfactory turnover too, and that coming on top of Wednesday’s impressive trading. The rise of the benchmark by just over 10 points on Thursday sent the main index to a new eight-month high, with banks outperforming.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 922.42 points, adding 1.11% to Wednesday’s 912.33 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.25% to end up at 2,250.37 points.

The banks index advanced 2.06%, as Alpha jumped 3.51%, Eurobank rose 2.06% and National obtained 1.86%, while Piraeus gave up 0.71%. Motor Oil jumped 3.90%, Viohalco and ElvalHalcor earned 2.24% and Helleniq Energy augmented 1.98%, as Ellaktor dropped 3.30% and Lamda Development parted with 0.52%.

In total 59 stocks registered gains, 40 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €281.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange continued its rally, increasing 2.98% to close at 91.20 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Index posts 4.35% rise in November
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index posts 4.35% rise in November

ATHEX: Late rally helps index gain ground
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late rally helps index gain ground

Greek bank stocks’ price targets raised
ECONOMY

Greek bank stocks’ price targets raised

ATHEX: China proves recent stock gains fragile
STOCKS

ATHEX: China proves recent stock gains fragile

ATHEX: Bourse rises over 3% in the week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse rises over 3% in the week

ATHEX: Seven-month high for local stock index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Seven-month high for local stock index