Logistics grows at Aspropyrgos

Real estate investment companies Trastor and BriQ Properties are launching new investments in the logistics sector as they are keen to expand their presence in the Aspropyrgos area of western Attica.

In this context, the two companies have acquired new plots of land in areas where they are already present, with the aim of creating complexes of modern logistics facilities, which also have a high added value.

“With our new investment at the Melissia location of Aspropyrgos, we will have logistics totaling 100,000 square meters in the wider area, while within the next 18 months we plan to increase this size even more to 150,000 sq.m., which will make us the largest logistics owner in this particular area,” Trastor CEO Tassos Kazinos tells Kathimerini.

To implement this strategy, Trastor has obtained three new plots of land, totaling 21,000 sq.m. at Melissia, near Thriasio. These properties are adjacent to other company properties. The aim is to develop a new modern facility covering an area of 8,000 square meters.

The total investment, together with the purchase of the land, will amount to approximately 6.5 million euros. In the same area the company is currently completing the construction of a 22,000 sq.m. warehouse, which will be leased by AlfaOmega, a company active in the field of drug storage and trading, and the company Militzer & Muench, involved in the supply of logistics services.

BriQ Properties is also planning a new warehouse at its existing facility at Imeros Topos, also in Aspropyrgos. The company has acquired two new plots of land totaling 11,000 sq.m. in the area, now creating a single plot of 114,000 sq.m.

As Anna Apostolidou, managing director of the listed company, explains to Kathimerini, “this purchase will allow us to increase the area of the new logistics facility we were planning. Therefore, instead of building 14,500 sq.m., we will create a new warehouse of 19,000 sq.m.”

The additional cost is estimated at around €5 million, which means that this new investment will exceed €15 million.