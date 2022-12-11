PM to NY forum: ‘Time to invest in Greece is now’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that “more than any other time, now is the time to invest in Greece,” in a pre-recorded message to the 24th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum, “Sustaining Growth & Investment Momentum,” held in New York on Friday.

Addressing international investors, the Greek premier noted that “we have proven that we can bring about change. Rest assured that we will continue on the path of stability, consistency and reforms,” adding that this trajectory ensures continued economic development, and an overall stronger country.

Heading toward 2023, Greece finds itself among the European Union countries with the highest terms of growth, of 8.4% in 2021 and an estimated 5.6% in 2022, Mitsotakis underlined.

At the same event Finance Minister Christos Staikouras noted that Greece is efficiently implementing reforms and coherent policies which provide the impetus to form a more resilient and inclusive economic landscape.