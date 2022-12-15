Four consortia interested in Kalamata airport concession

The Captain Vassilis Constantakopoulos International Airport of Kalamata is drawing considerable investor interest, with the submission of expressions of interest in its concession for 40 years beginning on November 30. Among the groups said to be considering entering the bidding is the parent of Fraport-Greece, German company Fraport AG. Also, GEK Terna and India’s GMR, the groups which have jointly undertaken the construction and management of Iraklio’s new airport, are considered to be interested in principle in forming a joint bid. Sources also see TEMES of the Constantakopoulos Group, which operates Costa Navarino, on the list of candidates.

The state’s sovereign wealth fund has said it has received initial interest from four consortia to take over the running of Kalamata airport.

Fraport has teamed up with Delta Airport Investments and Pileas to bid for the 40-year concession to operate the airport, in the Peloponnese peninsula, the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (HCAP) said in a statement.

The other three consortia are GEK Terna with GMR Airports, Mytilineos with Corporation America Airports, and Egis Airport Operation with Aktor Concessions and Aeroports de la Cote D’Azur.

The airport has been operated by the state’s Civil Aviation Authority for the past 63 years and the government is offering the new concession under its privatization program.

HCAP said it expects to decide which investors qualify for the second phase of the binding offers in the first quarter of 2023.

Kalamata airport handled 340,000 passengers in 2019 and is close to several popular destinations for foreign tourists. [Reuters]