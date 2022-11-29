ECONOMY

French ambassador visits port of Alexandroupoli

State asset utilization agency TAIPED has reiterated September 22 as the new deadline for binding bids for a 67% stake in the port of Alexandroupoli, as its officials told a conference in Thessaloniki on Tuesday. TAIPED had previously set a deadline of July 29 for bids, but that was moved after one potential bidder requested more time. Four investors, including Quintana Infrastructure & Development and a joint venture of BlackSummit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna, were short-listed last year for the sale of the majority stake in Alexandroupoli port that is seen to be of strategic importance.

French Ambassador to Greece Patrick Maisonnave was briefed on the potential of the port of Alexandroupoli on Monday by the head of the northeastern Greek port’s authority, Konstantinos Chatzimichail.

Maisonnave was accompanied by French Consul General in Thessaloniki Sadrine Mouchet and a delegation of French Embassy diplomats.

In a post on Twitter, Chatzimichail said that he presented details of the port’s potential to the French official in a two-hour tour, with their talks taking place “within the historical framework of our countries’ strong friendship and defense, commercial and cultural cooperation.”

Maisonnave also met with Evros Region Vice-Governor Dimitris Petrovits, with whom he discussed the geostrategic advantages of Evros and its developmental potential. 

“We discussed how we could leverage Evros’ development potential by attracting investments and having constructive collaboration,” Petrovits said in a tweet, referring to major energy projects that include the region overall and the upgrading of the Alexandroupoli port’s infrastructure. [AMNA]

