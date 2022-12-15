ECONOMY BUSINESS

Hellas Gold to resume mining operations at Skouries

[AMNA]

Hellas Gold on Thursday announced that the utilization of the gold and copper deposits at the Skouries mine in Halkidiki can now proceed, as the board of parent company Eldorado Gold has approved the decision to invest 680 million euros.

The total life of the mine will be some 20 years, with an average annual production of 140,000 ounces of gold and 67 million pounds of copper. Production, the firm said, is expected to begin in the second half of 2025.

The resumption of the project at Skouries and its entry into the production phase is part of the company’s new investment plan that has been agreed, amounting to €3.1 billion. 

