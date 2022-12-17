ECONOMY ENERGY

Lifetime of lignite-fired units extended

Lifetime of lignite-fired units extended
[Intime News]

Public Power Corporation should have all of its existing lignite capacity available and will be reinforced with the operation of the new 660-megawatt Ptolemaida V unit by 2025, in order to contribute to the adequacy of the grid, as the international energy crisis appears nowhere near ending.

By decision of Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, the operation of the Meliti power production plant and units 3 and 4 of the plant at Agios Dimitrios is extended until December 31, 2025, although initially they should have been retired within 2023 in the context of the original timetable for decarbonization. 

Energy Environment

