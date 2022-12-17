ECONOMY ECONOMY

Unknown amount of Cyprus tax takings from passports

Unknown amount of Cyprus tax takings from passports
PANAYIOTIS ROUGALAS

The amount of government revenue generated by the Cyprus Investment Program (CIP) cannot be calculated and linked to the individuals covered by the CIP, Cypriot Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has stated.

In response to a parliamentary question regarding the revenue from investment tax, Petrides notified the House of Representatives that it cannot be calculated because different types of taxes are involved, and, depending on the type of tax, it can be paid by the applicant or someone else.

Where real estate is purchased or an investment is made through the purchase of shares in a company that directly or indirectly owns real estate, the seller is liable to pay capital gains tax under the current legislation.

Petrides also stressed that when a reduced VAT rate approval is granted for the purchase or construction of a house, a compliance campaign is under way, which includes auditing the reporting persons. He concluded that, in accordance with the program’s criteria, when the Tax Department’s Collection Certificate is mentioned, the applicant prints it through the tax portal based on the amounts paid.

Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus growth to pick up in 2024, 2025 after 2023 slowdown
ECONOMY

Cyprus growth to pick up in 2024, 2025 after 2023 slowdown

Jobless rate in Cyprus rises in Q3
ECONOMY

Jobless rate in Cyprus rises in Q3

Power cuts are averted in Cyprus
ENERGY

Power cuts are averted in Cyprus

Cyprus to extend FTX EU license suspension
ECONOMY

Cyprus to extend FTX EU license suspension

Power cuts in Cypriot areas on Wednesday
ENERGY

Power cuts in Cypriot areas on Wednesday

Cyprus’ trade deficit on the rise
ECONOMY

Cyprus’ trade deficit on the rise