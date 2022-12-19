Reggeborgh eyes Alpha stake

Henry Holterman is a fan of Greece, owns a villa in Corfu and is the Dutch consul on the island.

Besides the agreements in construction and renewable energy, Dutch businessman Henry Holterman, CEO of Dutch investment fund Reggeborgh Invest, is making a series of moves in Greek real estate and banking shares, totaling over 300 million euros.

Reggeborgh Invest intends to further expand its portfolio in these two sectors, sources close to its investment vehicle say. Holterman has already increased his position in Alpha Bank to a stake approaching 6.5%, just a few days after the news that he controls 5.158%, eying a 9% stake when bank rescue fund HFSF divests. At the same time, he is still evaluating properties for tourism utilization in Athens and beyond, having formed a realty portfolio worth €100 million, according to sources close to Reggeborgh.

Therefore, one year after meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, when they discussed “the prospects of the Greek economy and the investment opportunities presented by our country,” per the PM’s office, Holterman is branching out. The strategy appears to be based both on strict economic and business criteria, and personal ones too: he is a fan of Greece, owns a villa in Corfu, is the Dutch consul on the island and spends at least half the year there.