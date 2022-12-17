ECONOMY

J.P. Morgan buys 48.5% stake in Viva Wallet

J.P. Morgan buys 48.5% stake in Viva Wallet

J.P. Morgan has entered into an agreement to acquire a 48.5% stake in Athens-based payments fintech Viva Wallet for over 800 million euros, reports said Saturday.

The deal, which was signed late Friday, will be officially announced next week, according to the same reports. 

Cloud-based Viva Wallet, which operates in 23 countries across Europe, provides card acceptance services through its POS application, add-on Google Play devices and advanced payment systems in online stores.

