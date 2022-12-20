EYDAP rates to remain the same in 2023

Athens Water and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) bills will not rise in 2023, CEO Harry Sachinis said in a press conference on Monday.

EYDAP, he said, absorbed the turmoil of the energy crisis (amounting to over 15 million euros) without passing it on to consumers.

Based on its updated concession with the state, it paid €157.2 million to public coffers after signing a clearly defined contract with the state for the first time after 1999, an agreement that will remain in effect for the next 18 years.

“Our charges will remain the same in 2023. We guarantee the highest-quality water in Europe at the second-lowest price in Europe,” Sachinis said.