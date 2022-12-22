ECONOMY

Market Pass to be funded by windfall tax on refineries

Market Pass to be funded by windfall tax on refineries

A 33% tax imposed on the excess profits of oil refineries will finance the Market Pass benefit that will be distributed to 3.4 million Greek households, under an amendment attached to a Health Ministry’s draft bill.

The measure, which will subsidize purchases from stores selling food by 10% up to a maximum limit, depending on each household’s profile, is envisaged to begin in February 2023 and remain in force for six months, with the platform opening in mid-February and the first payments at the end of that month.

Finance Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Market Pass in mid-February
SUBSIDIES

Market Pass in mid-February

Bonus for green-investing SMEs
FINANCE

Bonus for green-investing SMEs

Warning of growth slowdown
ECONOMY

Warning of growth slowdown

State payments on Tuesday, Wednesday set to come to 700 mln euros
ECONOMY

State payments on Tuesday, Wednesday set to come to 700 mln euros

Extension to heating oil subsidy and road tax deadline
FINANCE

Extension to heating oil subsidy and road tax deadline

Greece to tap oil refineries levy to fund food allowance for households
ECONOMY

Greece to tap oil refineries levy to fund food allowance for households