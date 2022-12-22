Market Pass to be funded by windfall tax on refineries

A 33% tax imposed on the excess profits of oil refineries will finance the Market Pass benefit that will be distributed to 3.4 million Greek households, under an amendment attached to a Health Ministry’s draft bill.

The measure, which will subsidize purchases from stores selling food by 10% up to a maximum limit, depending on each household’s profile, is envisaged to begin in February 2023 and remain in force for six months, with the platform opening in mid-February and the first payments at the end of that month.