Household basket saves some 800 euros a year

Τhe “household basket” can save those who use it 796.74 euros a year, which amounts to a month’s basic salary, while the basket prices appear to be moving against inflation, affecting overall food prices.

As Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis noted, all the consumer polls show that this initiative is becoming increasingly popular from week to week.

Regarding “Santa’s basket,” launched on Wednesday and featuring a wide range of toys, the minister said that prices from 20 toy store chains have been posted on the relevant electronic platform, while 15 companies have already posted their prices for 800 toys, a number that is expected to increase in the coming days.

According to the data unveiled by the ministry, the price of the average “household basket” has dropped to €109.8 in the sixth week since the measure was introduced, from €124.60 in its first week.

As the minister said, “citizens have the opportunity to buy goods at a stable or lower price, while without the measure prices would rise with the inflation rate.”

According to the data, consumers can save €15.32 per week, €66.40 per month and €796.74 per year.