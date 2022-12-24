ECONOMY BUSINESS

Gov’t approves Sunlight’s upgrade, storage expansion

A new 102.5-million-euro strategic investment by lithium-ion battery manufacturer Sunlight Group was approved by the strategic investments committee of Greece, the Development and Investments Ministry said on Thursday.

The investment involves upgrading and improving global exporter Sunlight’s facilities by utilizing a plot of land the company owns in Neo Olvio in Xanthi, northeastern Greece, where the company’s headquarters are.

It will also include a new logistics center of 17,000 square meters to cover additional storage needs that will incorporate Industry 4.0 digital applications. Some 220 new jobs will be created. 

