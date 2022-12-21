ECONOMY BUSINESS

Greek startup gauges firms’ sustainability

The publication of corporate sustainability reports has the potential of being a particularly profitable business activity, as demonstrated by two young Greek civil engineers. Anastasis Stamatis and Fenia Sourla are the co-founders of the Dataphoria startup, which aims to accurately depict a company’s impact on the environment and society.

Dataphoria prevailed in the final phase of the Sustainability Hackathon last Wednesday in Thessaloniki, which focused on highlighting sustainability applications. The startup received a cash prize of 45,000 euros.

Dataphoria is already two years old, provides its services to five Greek and one British small and medium-sized companies, and is profitable.

Its digital platform is based on data analytics, which British mathematician Clive Huby has called the “new oil.” However, for the data analyzed by the platform no drilling is required, as it comes from the daily operation of businesses. Dataphoria processes and visualizes the data related to firms’ social and environmental footprint, such as, for example, energy consumption or the amount of fuel, with the aim of creating credible ESG indicators.

