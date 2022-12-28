ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Uptick for benchmark and turnover

With two bourse sessions left till the end of the year, the Greek stock market offered little excitement to traders and observers on Wednesday, though once again the late rally in the closing auctions managed to offset the benchmark’s losses and supply it with negligible gains thanks to notable growth for the shares of OPAP gaming company and most banks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 923.79 points, adding 0.06% to Tuesday’s 923.26 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.19% to end up at 2,237.22 points, though mid-caps slipped 0.03%.

The banks index advanced a healthier 0.54% rise, as National collected 1.28%, Piraeus grew 0.43%, Alpha earned 0.30% and Eurobank climbed 0.19%.

OPAP grabbed 2.70%, while Viohalco parted with 1.72% and Aegean Airlines conceded 1.27%.

In total 46 stocks posted gains, 54 faced losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 26-month lows of €22 million. 

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.03% to close at 89.43 points.

