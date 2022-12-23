ATHEX: Weekly growth of just over 1%

Traders chose to cash in on some recent gains on Friday at Athinon Avenue, inflicting moderate losses on the majority of blue chips and the benchmark of the Greek bourse; mid-caps, on the other hand, posted growth, as did the majority of stocks, partly thanks to the decision by Plaisio Computers to delist, leading to its 45.4% daily rise.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 921.25 points, shedding 0.32% from Thursday’s 924.20 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.03%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41% to end up at 2,229.99 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.23%.

The banks index declined 1.14%, as Piraeus dropped 1.90%, National fell 1.89%, Alpha conceded 1.09% an Eurobank eased 0.29%.

HelleniQ Energy grew 1.91%, just as Viohalco gave up 2.44%

In total 59 had gains, 44 sustained losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €36.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.82% to close at 89.33 points.