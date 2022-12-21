ATHEX: Stock index advances to 8-month high

Greek stocks capitalized on the growth course of a number of eurozone bourses, most notably that of Frankfurt, to gain some ground on Wednesday and send the benchmark at Athinon Avenue to highs unseen since late April. Turnover – albeit moderate – was the highest of the week so far, and probably among the highest of the year’s final fortnight.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 923.86 points, adding 0.91% to Tuesday’s 915.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.85% to end up at 2,239.19 points.

The banks index advanced 0.87%, as Piraeus grabbed 2.73%, Alpha earned 1.22%, Eurobank grew 0.48% and National edged up 0.13%.

Mytilineos jumped 3.01%, GEK Terna improved 2.50%, Motor Oil collected 2.36% and Jumbo augmented 1.29%, just as Sarantis gave up 2.24% and Viohalco lost 0.98%.

In total 67 reported gains, 31 registered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 42.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €33.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.70% to close at 89.16 points.