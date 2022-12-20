ATHEX: Negligible losses for stock market

Tuesday offered few surprises to traders at the Greek stock market, with minimal moves for stocks and low turnover, which led to a negligible drop in the benchmark even though the majority of stocks ended up in the black. The picture is unlikely to change for the rest of the year, with the main index probably hovering above the 900-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 915.51 points, shedding 0.11% from Monday’s 916.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.26% to end at 2,220.36 points.

The banks index slipped 0.07%, as National declined 0.75% and Piraeus eased 0.07%, while Alpha grew 0.40% and Eurobank edged up 0.10%. GEK Terna jumped 4%, Viohalco grabbed 1.87%, Aegean Airlines rose 1.71% and Lamda Development augmented 1.38%, as EYDAP lost 1.79% and Jumbo gave up 1.77%.

In total 55 secured gains, 49 recorded losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last month, amounting to 33.4 million euros, down from Monday’s €37.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.27% to close at 88.54 points.