ATHEX: Bourse year ends with annual gains of more than 4%

The year closed at the Greek stock market on Friday with gains for the benchmark that took it to an eight-month high, bucking the trend set by other eurozone bourses. The day’s trading brought the total rate of annual gains to 4.08% for the Athens market, as the last few weeks served to reverse earlier losses and put the benchmark firmly in the black for the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 929.79 points, adding 0.97% to Thursday’s 920.82 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.93%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.03% to end up at 2,251.51 points and the banks index grew 0.95%.

EYDAP jumped 3.50%, HelleniQ Energy fetched 2.57%, Mytilineos climbed 2.53% to an all-time high price of 20.30 euros, Piraeus Bank grabbed 2.49%, Ellaktor improved 2.34% and Coca-Cola HBC augmented 2.03%.

In total 77 stocks showed gains, 36 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.5 million euros, mainly thanks to two prearranged packaged for GEK Terna, up from Thursday’s €30.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to close at 89.55 points.