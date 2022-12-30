ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse year ends with annual gains of more than 4%

ATHEX: Bourse year ends with annual gains of more than 4%

The year closed at the Greek stock market on Friday with gains for the benchmark that took it to an eight-month high, bucking the trend set by other eurozone bourses. The day’s trading brought the total rate of annual gains to 4.08% for the Athens market, as the last few weeks served to reverse earlier losses and put the benchmark firmly in the black for the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 929.79 points, adding 0.97% to Thursday’s 920.82 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.93%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.03% to end up at 2,251.51 points and the banks index grew 0.95%.

EYDAP jumped 3.50%, HelleniQ Energy fetched 2.57%, Mytilineos climbed 2.53% to an all-time high price of 20.30 euros, Piraeus Bank grabbed 2.49%, Ellaktor improved 2.34% and Coca-Cola HBC augmented 2.03%.

In total 77 stocks showed gains, 36 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.5 million euros, mainly thanks to two prearranged packaged for GEK Terna, up from Thursday’s €30.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.65% to close at 89.55 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Minor ripples in bourse’s still waters
STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor ripples in bourse’s still waters

ATHEX: Uptick for benchmark and turnover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Uptick for benchmark and turnover

ATHEX: Silent day, holy day in stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: Silent day, holy day in stock market

ATHEX: Weekly growth of just over 1%
STOCKS

ATHEX: Weekly growth of just over 1%

ATHEX: Rising stocks narrowly hold upper hand
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rising stocks narrowly hold upper hand

ATHEX: Stock index advances to 8-month high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock index advances to 8-month high