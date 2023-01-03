The Finance Ministry’s 10 goals and challenges in 2023

Prudent fiscal management and the best use of available funds will allow Greece to face uncertain times effectively and achieve investment-grade status, which is the central national goal for 2023, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras has told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).

The ministry has set 10 goals for the Greek economy, Staikouras said, outlining them as follows: Securing the current fiscally responsible attitude; implementing interventions to manage the economic repercussions of multilevel crises; continuing and boosting tax relief for households and businesses (mainly for the middle class); supporting citizens’ disposable income; boosting social housing and the housing market; continuing to implement structural reforms; front-loaded exploitation of Recovery and Resilience Fund resources and executing the Public Investments Program as effectively as possible; managing the high, accrued private debt, and limiting the danger of creating new debt following external-related crises; boosting national defense; and actively participating in formulating a new European economic structure, as Greece has been doing the last three-and-a-half years.

“The dawn of the new year finds the global economy facing multiple and significant challenges,” Staikouras noted.

“These challenges mostly result from multilevel external crises from last year that passed to the present, as well as from a global turn towards more restrictive fiscal and monetary policies,” he added.

Greece is starting 2023 on more favorable terms compared to other European countries, since it has shown high resilience, a positive course and favorable prospects, Staikouras said, pointing to the basic indexes.

The country is turning the page on a painful decade of economic crisis, and is “being called upon to further capitalize on these achievements and overcome old and new challenges,” Staikouras told the agency.