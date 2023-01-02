ATHEX: Positive start to the new year

The Greek stock market opened the new year with another eight-month high on Monday, even if trading was a fraction of its usual size, due to the festive season and the fact that Wall Street was closed.

The positive mood prevailed throughout the day at Athinon Avenue, with banks leading the way up and rising stocks outnumbering falling ones by a ratio of more than five-to-three.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 936.16 points, the highest since late April 2022, adding 0.68% to Friday’s 929.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.62% to end up at 2,265.54 points.

The banks index grew 1.51%, with Alpha rising 2.85%, Eurobank earning 1.42%, National grabbing 0.93% and Piraeus collecting 0.14%.

Viohalco fetched 2.87%, Aegean Air climbed 2.84% and Quest Holdings advanced 2.76%, while Ellaktor declined 2.51%.

In total 65 stocks enjoyed gains, 38 posted losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 18.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s €61.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.48% to close at 89.98 points.