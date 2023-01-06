ECONOMY

Staikouras states Greece will outperform Europe in 2023

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stated on Thursday  that the consequences of the global crisis will continue to affect Greece even though the state of the Greek economy will be better than in much of Europe during an interview given to the Parapolitika radio station. 

He shared that there are figures indicating that Greece will not go into recession, as is forecast to happen for half of European countries. He went on to note that Greece achieved the largest reduction of public debt as a percentage of gross domestic product in recent years, reiterating that the main goal of economic policy in 2023 was for Greece to have a primary surplus that will lead it to achieving investment grade.

The minister also spoke of a threefold growth rate in 2023 compared to Europe and an increase in investments this year and in 2024. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility that additional fiscal space will be created, which will be made available to society.

