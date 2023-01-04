ECONOMY

Turkey announces cheaper mortgages for mid-income Turks

Turkey announces cheaper mortgages for mid-income Turks
[AP]

Mortgages with lower rates and longer maturities will be offered to middle income Turks looking to buy new housing, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday.

Nebati told a news conference the mortgage loans with amount up to 5 million lira ($266,823), will have up to 15 years maturity and rates will start from 0.69%.

“We prepared ‘my new home program’ for middle income citizens with advantegous rates, three-year finance ministry support in payments and a household income-based payment plan,” Nebati said.

The loans with favourable rates will be extended to new housing, before, during or after construction, Nebati also said.

Contractors that promise to build housing will also have credit guarantee fund-backed access to financing of some 25 billion Turkish lira, Nebati added.

Ahead of tight elections for President Tayyip Erdogan in mid-2023, the government has pressed on with a policy of fiscal and monetary stimulus including wage hikes, retirement benefits, social aid, energy and agriculture support. [Reuters]

Turkey Property Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Banks reach deal with finance ministry on vulnerable households
BANKING

Banks reach deal with finance ministry on vulnerable households

Petrides raps foreclosure suspension in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Petrides raps foreclosure suspension in Cyprus

Young people to get special housing loans
ECONOMY

Young people to get special housing loans

Buying a house gets harder
ECONOMY

Buying a house gets harder

Golden Visa program outpaces European rivals in January-June
ECONOMY

Golden Visa program outpaces European rivals in January-June

Housing costs eat into large part of incomes
ECONOMY

Housing costs eat into large part of incomes