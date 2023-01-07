Three times more businesses opened than closed in Athens during 2022
Company openings in the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry came to three times more than closures in 2022, official figures showed this week.
Chamber President Sofia Kounenaki-Efremoglou said in an announcement that this development was possible despite the difficulties created by the energy crisis, inflation and rising interest rates, and confirmed that 2022 was a good year for the Greek economy and entrepreneurship in the country.
She said that a more encouraging fact was that the set-ups of societe anonymes increased further to 771 in 2022 from 589 in 2021. Official figures showed that company set-ups in the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry totaled 7,397, while deletes totaled 2,403 in 2022. In 2021, openings totaled 6,759 and closures 2,071.