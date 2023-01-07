ECONOMY

Three times more businesses opened than closed in Athens during 2022

Three times more businesses opened than closed in Athens during 2022

Company openings in the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry came to three times more than closures in 2022, official figures showed this week.

Chamber President Sofia Kounenaki-Efremoglou said in an announcement that this development was possible despite the difficulties created by the energy crisis, inflation and rising interest rates, and confirmed that 2022 was a good year for the Greek economy and entrepreneurship in the country.

She said that a more encouraging fact was that the set-ups of societe anonymes increased further to 771 in 2022 from 589 in 2021. Official figures showed that company set-ups in the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry totaled 7,397, while deletes totaled 2,403 in 2022. In 2021, openings totaled 6,759 and closures 2,071.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Grivalia Hospitality planning high-end island resort off Evia
TOURISM BUSINESS

Grivalia Hospitality planning high-end island resort off Evia

IT market showed high mobility in 2022
ECONOMY

IT market showed high mobility in 2022

More data centers being built
ECONOMY

More data centers being built

Gov’t approves Sunlight’s upgrade, storage expansion
BUSINESS

Gov’t approves Sunlight’s upgrade, storage expansion

PPC, DEPA and Damco sign deal on Alexandroupoli plant
ECONOMY

PPC, DEPA and Damco sign deal on Alexandroupoli plant

Country’s top 10 startups in value terms
BUSINESS

Country’s top 10 startups in value terms