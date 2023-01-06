Grivalia Hospitality planning high-end island resort off Evia

Grivalia Hospitality has announced an investment of 280 million euros for the construction of a luxury hotel complex on the island complex of Petalioi, off Evia.

The development will take place on Megalonisos, the largest island in the complex, and concerns a super-luxury resort of very high standards.

The company also plans to develop branded homes, whose owners will have privacy combined with a range of high-level services.

For the management of the complex, Grivalia is in advanced discussions with a renowned hotel chain, which, Kathimerini understands, belongs to one of the largest multinational groups of hospitality services.