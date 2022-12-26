ECONOMY

More data centers being built

Lamda Hellix, also known as Digital Realty Hellas since its 2020 acquisition by US firm Digital Realty, is building and planning new enterprise data centers in the Athens suburb of Koropi.

Digital Realty Hellas acquired a property next to Athens Campus, which hosts its other data centers, ATH1 and 2. ATH3 is under construction and, although slightly delayed, is expected to be operational by March 2023; the company recently acquired the permit to build ATH4, planned to be completed by 2024.

Together, ATH1-4 will have a capacity of 31.1 megawatts. Digital Realty Hellas is also building a 6.5 MW data center, Heraklion 1, in Crete, to be completed by 2025, that will bring its total capacity to 37.6 MW.

Outgoing chairman and CEO Apostolos Kakkos said that the investment will complete his personal vision of making Greece an important digital hub. “I am proud of the fact that Digital Realty has already become, by far, the biggest data center services provider in Southeast Europe,” he said, adding that, through its investments, the company will create a total added value in excess of €4 billion and that it will double its personnel over the next few years.

Kakkos, who has led Lamda Hellix for 21 years, will be succeeded at the end of the year by Alexandros Bechrakis, currently the Company’s Chief Commercial and Technology Officer.

The booming demand for data centers has, so far, not attracted many players in the market. The high costs of construction and equipment seem to be the reason: construction of a data center costs about €10-15 per watt.

