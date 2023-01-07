ECONOMY

Greece raises more than one billion euros from Treasury Bill auction

The Public Debt Management Agency drew 1 billion euros this week through the issue of 13-week treasury bills, auctioned on Wednesday.

Total bids reached €1.476 billion plus another €187.5 million in non-competitive bids accepted on Thursday, against an original issue for €625 million, with the coverage ratio at 2.36, up from 2.24 in the previous such auction on November 2. The yield then had come to 1.79%, while on Wednesday it climbed to 2.18%.

