Unconfirmed EFKA dues written off

Social security debts created in the period between 2006 and 2012 without procedures for their collection having yet been initiated by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) and the Center for the Collection of Social Security Debts (KEAO) are being written off.

The long-anticipated circular to that effect was issued on Thursday, and the provision that now sets 10 years as the new statute of limitation for debts has been put into effect.

This cuts the current statute of limitations period of 20 years for non-confirmed social security contribution dues in half, but does not apply to any dues debtors have already been formally notified about.

It is estimated that the statute of limitations already concerns debts of approximately 1 billion euros, compared to total debts to EFKA and KEAO that exceed €45.5 billion.

Experts, of course, believe those set to benefit most from the provision, which serves to ratify a decision of the Council of State, are freelance professionals and self-employed people with debts of past years, who, through the statute of limitations, now have hopes of retirement.