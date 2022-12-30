‘Deposit To Be Returned’ deadline

Friday is the deadline for thousands of businesses to submit the necessary supporting documents provided for by the refundable advance payment program known as the “Deposit To Be Returned.”

Otherwise, they will be asked to repay the entire state loan in one lump sum with interest.

At the same time, the companies for which it was established by tax auditors that the conditions were met, after the new decision that provides for marginal deviations in relation to the compliance of staff, will have to pay the first installment of the tax attributable to them.